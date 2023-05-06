Summer Skin Care: 3 Homemade Chocolate Face Packs by ​​​Shahnaz Husain

Home

Incorporating DIY homemade face masks with your regular skin care routine can significantly improve the appearance and health of your skin.

Summer Skin Care: Research has shown that the cocoa content in dark chocolate benefits the skin. It is said to be high in antioxidants, thus helping to delay the formation of ageing signs. It also helps to nourish the skin and make it soft and smooth. Chocolate is also said to induce relaxation, which is an advantage in skin treatments. Did you know that you can make chocolate face packs at home, using chocolate or cocoa powder along with some kitchen ingredients? Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares three chocolate packs for rejuvenated skin. Plain chocolate can be powdered and used in the pack. Chocolate face packs can contain cocoa powder, melted chocolate, cocoa butter, aloe vera, honey and vegetable oils, in order to nourish and moisturize the skin.

3 HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE FACE PACKS BY SHAHNAZ HUSAIN

For All Skin Types: Mix together three teaspoons cocoa powder and 2 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of honey and curd. Adjust the ingredients, so that it is a thick paste, which does not drip. If it is too thin, add more cocoa powder. To make it thinner, add more curd or milk. For dry skin, add egg yolk, instead of egg white. First, cleanse the skin and then apply the mask, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes with plain water. For Oily Skin: Mix 2 teaspoons cocoa powder OR chocolate with one teaspoon Fuller’s Earth or ‘multani mitti’ and 3 teaspoons rose water. Apply on the face and wash it off when it is dry. In fact, fruit pulp can also be added to this pack. Ripe papaya would be ideal. It contains enzymes and helps to loosen dead cells and help their removal. It also helps to remove tan. Mashed banana can also be added to the pack, as it helps to tighten the skin. Add rose water to adjust the paste. For Dry Skin: Mix one teaspoon of cocoa powder with two teaspoons of walnut powder, three teaspoons of milk and one teaspoon of coconut oil. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Then, moisten with milk and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with plenty of water. This pack helps to remove dead skin cells and brighten the skin.

