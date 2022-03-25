Summer brings an array of fun-filled events into our lives. The warming summer breeze makes it the perfect time for travelling, as it involves no weather-based interruptions. You can relax on the beach eating ice-creams, enjoy water parks with friends, or head to the mountains with family. Although summers are exciting and rejuvenating mentally, they bring various skin problems like oily skin, blackheads, and breakouts. The prolonged exposure to sunlight causes excessive sweating, increased sebum secretion, and clogged pores, causing acne.Also Read - Ayurveda Tips: 5 Ways to Manage Menstrual Pain And Cramps

Acne breakouts occur when the pores of your skin get clogged with oil, dirt, bacteria, or dead skin. This gives birth to painful pimples, appearing majorly on the face and forehead, followed by the shoulder, upper back, and chest. Thus, managing acne issues becomes a cumbersome task for most people during this season. Thankfully, we have some proven Ayurvedic skincare tips that will help you keep summer acne and dullness at bay.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Founder and Director, Ayouthveda shares easy tips to keep acne at bay.

Switching to gel-based facewash

You must choose a skin purifying and refreshing gel-based facewash powered by the Alpha Cure complex. The gel-based formulation will help remove surface bacteria and impurities, replenish skin’s moisture level, cleanse decongested pores, besides clarifying and nourishing the skin. Moreover, it is exceptionally gentle and effectively controls oiliness, greasiness, redness, offers the skin micronutrients, and heals acne eruption. The best gel-based formula should be fortified with green tea, rose distillates, coconut water, Rubia, Indian madder, and free from harmful chemicals like SLS and parabens.

Using fruit-based toner

Right after washing the face, using fruit-based toner can help remove excess oils, deeply unclog pores, and kill the resistant acne-causing bacteria from the facial skin. Experts recommend choosing pomegranate, hydrating rosewater, Indian gooseberry, and refreshing peppermint enriched toners for the best results.

Opting for mattifying creams

An oil-control mattifying moisturizer provides the much-needed soft and non-sticky formulation required in summer as it lowers sebum production and sweating problems. Try choosing a moisturizer that comprises kokum, green tea, rose extracts, sweet orange, aloe vera, coconut water, etc., for best results.

Using homemade herbal face masks

A homemade herbal face mask is free of preservatives, artificial colors, and synthetic chemicals. An effective face mask is best for nourished and rejuvenated skin. Luscious ingredients like aloe vera, besan, and orange juice reduce sunburn, rashes, pigmentation and remove the skin’s oily layer. These natural ingredients make your skin supple and provide a natural glow.

Other important tips to remember

Other than applying external products, you should consume seasonal fruits and vegetables (like watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, coconut water, carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes, etc.) to keep the body hydrated from the inside out. Also, avoid touching your face every time, and in doing so, always wash your hands to prevent bacterial infestation. Moreover, always dry the sweat with a cotton towel during excessive sweating.

Summing up

With the appropriate Ayurvedic skincare products and healthy eating habits, you can get rid of acne in summer. However, you should consult a dermatologist if acne problems continue to persist even after following the aforementioned tips. To deal with the issue, Ayouthveda, India’s fastest growing Ayurvedic personal care brand has Acne Enemy range that helps to clear out acne with Ayurvedic ingredients.