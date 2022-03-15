Fine summer weather is just around the corner and you just want to be prepared for it. Annoying rashes, sunburns, breakouts need to be avoided and the best way to achieve this is to adapt the ideal skincare routine for summer.Also Read - Holi 2022 Skincare And Haircare Tips For That Flawless Beauty This Festive Season!

Since the temperatures are rising so is the humidity and heat and if you look closely your skin is just screaming for extra attention. Heavy creams and textures of winters can lead to clogged pores and cause further skin problems therefore you need to adapt your skin regimen according to the environment, and weather. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares easy steps you can follow for flawless skin this summer:

The first thing to change is your facial cleanser: Summers are sweaty and more oil is secreted by the skin to combat the hot and humid weather. Therefore, you need to cleanse your face twice a day and use a suitable gel or water-based foaming (if you have oily skin) or non-foaming (for dry and combination skin). Make sure your cleanser is alcohol-free and pH balanced. The right way to use the facial cleanser is to massage it gently on the face for a full one minute before washing it with lukewarm water.

Tip: Avoid over-cleansing. If you feel you need a good to cleanse during the middle of the day then use a soothing face wipe or a towelette.

Use a face mist before serum and moisturizer: A simple face mist will plump and refresh the skin. Just spray by keeping it at a distance of about 8 inches from the face.

Toner and moisturizer : Oil-free and lightweight serum and moisturizers are what your skin needs this summer. Use a serum for the inner glow and a moisturizer for trapping in the hydration and giving your pores an extra dose of nourishment.

Introduce antioxidants in your skincare: Antioxidants hydrate the skin and help fight the damage done by free radicals. Vitamin c serums or creams are a great option to include to fight sun damage. Antioxidants also boost collagen and prevent premature ageing. You can also get a good dose of antioxidants with the inclusion of green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, and nuts in your daily diet.

Hydrate at every chance you get: Hydrating the skin inside out is the key to plump, healthy-looking, younger skin. There are many ways to restore moisture to the skin. The first on the list is to drink water at regular intervals. The other ways are a hydrating hyaluronic serum during the day, a moisturizing or gel-based sheet mask at night to rehydrate and soothe the skin. Carry a facial mist to spritz on during the day.

Don't forget to exfoliate on a regular basis : Use a light scrub twice a week. This is necessary to remove the dead skin cells, clean the pores, get rid of the dirt and grime on the skin and improve blood circulation. Don't miss out on the lips, neck and upper chest area when exfoliating. Make sure that you are gentle on the skin, otherwise, you will end up with bruised and tender skin.

Cannot skip sunscreen : UV rays are particularly harsh in summers. The damage from them is not only in terms of tan, they also cause pigmentation, uneven texture, fine lines, age spots, dull skin, and wrinkles. Therefore, a sunscreen of 40 SPF broad-spectrum is a must for all skin types. Sunscreen is needed when you are indoors too. Set a reminder to reapply the sunscreen every few hours.

Go light on Makeup : layering on makeup prevents the skin from breathing as the humidity and heat impacts the skin greatly. Therefore, consider light power-based products or tinted balms and moisturizers for the face.

Night time care is still important : summers does not mean that you can skin the night routine. Use a good night oil or night cream before hitting the bed. You can also opt for some good overnight masks to replenish the skin cells in the night.

Eyes, feet, and lips cannot be ignored: Invest in a good eye gel and a sun protection lip balm for adequate protection. Apply sunscreen on your feet and don't forget to exfoliate and moisturize them.

Take good care of skin during summers, avoid overexposure, and try to stay cool and avoid humidity. Good care of the skin is the only way to restore the natural balance and good health of your skin.