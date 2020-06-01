Summer can be extremely harmful for your skin. The scorching heat can leave you with rashes, premature ageing signs, and an oily skin. It does so by stimulating your oil gland and increasing the sebum production. The humidity, heat and pollution can collectively be brutal on your skin. From blemishes to acne, and tanning, summer can cause various skin issues that can affect your beauty. To beat the heat, you need to opt for a skincare routine and follow it religiously. Also, it is important to prevent yourself from a certain lifestyle that can hamper your skin health and reduce the glow. Here we give you simple tips to get back your skin glow. Also Read - Retinol, a Magical Skincare Ingredient That You Must Use to Have a Flawless Skin

Change Your Face Wash

Cleaning your skin is the most vital part of a beauty routine. And, you need to use a face wash or cleanser as per the season. During summer, your skin remains oily and therefore you should opt for a face wash that contains salicylic acid. Pores on oily skin easily get clogged and lead to acne. To prevent that, a foaming cleanser is needed. However, if your skin is dry, you must buy a non-soapy face wash. People with normal skin type can opt for a gel-based face wash.

Use Antioxidants Containing Beauty Products

Antioxidants can protect your skin from environmental damage. So, you should look for moisturizers, sunscreens, and serum that are rich in antioxidants. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is associated with the prevention of wrinkles and the production of collagen. It works by neutralising free radicals and repairing your skin.

Nourish Your Skin Internally

Add fruits and green vegetables in your daily diet. They are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants that can reduce inflammation, help maintain radiant skin, and protect your skin from sun damage.