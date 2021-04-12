New Delhi: Cleansing and refreshing the skin are important during summer, in order to remove sweat and oil deposits. Impurities tend to stick to oily and sweaty skin. The summer sun and skin irritants can lead to problems like suntan, sunburn, skin sensitivity, heat rash, boils, pimples, and acne. Also Read - How Does Anxiety Affect Our Skin And Hair?

Skin fresheners play a crucial role in summer. They restore the normal balances, keep the pores unclogged, stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and keep the skin glowing. Rose Water is ideal for toning the skin. It is also a natural coolant. Keep a small bowl of rose water, in the refrigerator. This way, it is chilled and ready for use. Wipe the skin several times a day with it.

We must also think of general sun protection in summer, which can be done by applying sunscreen, 20 minutes before sun exposure. If you happen to be in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. A sunscreen with SPF 20 to 25 is adequate for most skins. For oily skin, a sunscreen gel may be better. You can also look for a matte moisturizer, or oil-free day cream in summer for oily and combination skin. Avoid heavy moisturizers and creams for oily and combination skin.

Facial scrubs also help to keep pores unclogged, leaving the skin clear and bright. For normal to dry skin, use a facial scrub once a week, while for normal to oily skin, use it twice a week. Ground almonds or rice powder mixed with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric make a good scrub. Apply it on the face and rub gently with small circular strokes. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash off with plenty of plain water. Nighttime cleansing is a must, to remove sweat, oil, dirt, and pollutants that have deposited on the skin during the day. This helps to reduce oiliness and protects the skin from pimples. Rinse with plenty of plain water.

Here, check out home remedies by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain that will prove helpful for your summer skincare routine: