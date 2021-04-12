New Delhi: Cleansing and refreshing the skin are important during summer, in order to remove sweat and oil deposits. Impurities tend to stick to oily and sweaty skin. The summer sun and skin irritants can lead to problems like suntan, sunburn, skin sensitivity, heat rash, boils, pimples, and acne. Also Read - How Does Anxiety Affect Our Skin And Hair?
Skin fresheners play a crucial role in summer. They restore the normal balances, keep the pores unclogged, stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and keep the skin glowing. Rose Water is ideal for toning the skin. It is also a natural coolant. Keep a small bowl of rose water, in the refrigerator. This way, it is chilled and ready for use. Wipe the skin several times a day with it. Also Read - Beware of These Skin Condition That Indicates Serious Underlying Health Issues
We must also think of general sun protection in summer, which can be done by applying sunscreen, 20 minutes before sun exposure. If you happen to be in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. A sunscreen with SPF 20 to 25 is adequate for most skins. For oily skin, a sunscreen gel may be better. You can also look for a matte moisturizer, or oil-free day cream in summer for oily and combination skin. Avoid heavy moisturizers and creams for oily and combination skin. Also Read - Benefits of Beetroot Juice: How it Nourishes Skin And Promotes Healthy Ageing
Facial scrubs also help to keep pores unclogged, leaving the skin clear and bright. For normal to dry skin, use a facial scrub once a week, while for normal to oily skin, use it twice a week. Ground almonds or rice powder mixed with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric make a good scrub. Apply it on the face and rub gently with small circular strokes. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash off with plenty of plain water. Nighttime cleansing is a must, to remove sweat, oil, dirt, and pollutants that have deposited on the skin during the day. This helps to reduce oiliness and protects the skin from pimples. Rinse with plenty of plain water.
Here, check out home remedies by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain that will prove helpful for your summer skincare routine:
- Green coconut water can be applied to the face to soothe the skin: It is clear and sterile and also contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes. As such, it is highly nourishing. The face can be washed daily with coconut water to refresh and cleanse. It helps to remove oil and other impurities. It also helps to remove tan and brighten the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Clays like fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) have a cooling and soothing effect. Mix one tablespoon of Fuller’s Earth with rose water. Apply the paste to affected areas and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes.
- For combination skin: Take one-fourth teaspoon lemon juice and add one teaspoon each of cold milk and cucumber juice. Wipe the face with this lotion, using cotton wool. Rinse with plenty of water.
- Skin Toner: Boil water and put green tea leaves. Let it brew for 15 minutes. Cool and strain. Keep the tea water in the fridge. Apply on the skin with cotton wool pads. This is ideal for toning and refreshing the skin for all skin types.
- Sunburn: Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the burnt area soothes and heals the skin and helps it to recover faster. The nutritive mineral zinc present in this healing plant is anti-inflammatory.
- For eruptions, mix sandalwood paste with a little rose water and apply it to the entire face. Wash it off with plain water after 20 minutes.
- Cooling Mask: Cucumber juice (or pulp) can be mixed with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. You can put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour. For oily skin, omit milk powder.
- Carry wet tissues in your handbag during the day, to cleanse, wipe, cool, and refresh the skin.