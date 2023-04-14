Home

Lifestyle

Summer Style Tips: 6 Essentials For The Season to Keep You Trendy And Fresh

Summer Style Tips: 6 Essentials For The Season to Keep You Trendy And Fresh

You can keep your body cool and fresh during summer by simply wearing season-appropriate clothing, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding the heat.

Summer Style Tips: 6 Essentials For The Season to Keep You Trendy And Fresh

Summer Style Tips: The sweltering summer heat is here and it is intolerable! If you do not take the appropriate measures in the heat and humidity of the summer, you could become prone to a variety of infections. The current time is also the ideal season to explore various fashion and skincare options, BUT the summertime can pose a challenge. So, how do you look and feel your best? Kavita Bajpai, Fashion Expert and Brand Manager at LIVA shares some essential items that can help you stay trendy and rejuvenated in the summer heat.

6 TIPS TO STAY TRENDY AND FRESH DURING SUMMER

Sunscreen: Sunscreen is a must-have item for anyone who wants to protect their skin from the sun’s harmful rays, even during a pandemic. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect your skin from sunburn, premature ageing, and skin cancer. Apply it to your face, neck, and any other exposed skin before heading outdoors. Fluid Clothing: When it comes to summer fashion, fluid, lightweight and breathable fabrics are your best bet. Fabrics made from natural fibres are excellent options for hot weather since they allow your skin to breathe and help regulate your body temperature. Opt for loose-fitting clothing in light colours to stay cool and chic. Hydration: Staying hydrated is critical to maintaining healthy skin in the summer months, but it’s especially crucial during a pandemic when we need to take care of our immune systems. Drink ample water, coconut water, and fresh juices to keep your skin hydrated and supple. Dehydrated skin is more prone to wrinkles, so make sure you consume at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Sunglasses: Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the sun’s rays but also add a stylish touch to any summer ensemble. Go for a pair with UV protection to shield your eyes from damage and reduce glare. Look for frames that flatter the shape of your face for an appealing appearance. Cooling Face Mist: A cooling face mist is an excellent way to revive your skin and keep it hydrated in the summer heat. Choose a mist containing soothing ingredients like aloe vera and cucumber, and carry it with you for a quick refresher throughout the day. Hats: A wide-brimmed hat not only protects your face from the sun but also adds a trendy touch to your summer outfits with an extra layer of protection against COVID-19. Choose a hat made from a breathable material like jute to keep your head cool and comfortable.

Additionally, keep in mind that the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving and it’s vital to take additional measures to keep yourself cool, comfortable and safe. So, don’t forget to use a face mask and hand sanitiser to safeguard yourself during these unprecedented times.

You may like to read

These tips will help you stay safe and healthy while looking and feeling your best, even in the warmest weather!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.