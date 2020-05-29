Summer fashion is all about comfortable clothing. Even casual outfits can be flaunted like a fashionista during this season. All you need is some essentials and a bit of fashion sense. Your closet should have certain summer staples to raise the hotness quotient and beat the heat. These must-have outfits can completely transform your look and can make you grab the attention for good. If you wish to make a style statement this season, here is what you should have in your wardrobe. Also Read - Maanvi Gagroo's Classy Response to Body-Shaming Makes Fashion Label Apologise And Takes Down The Sexist ad

White Shirt

White shirts are the most versatile piece of clothing and can go perfectly with any pant, skirt, shorts, jeans, or even maxi dresses. No matter what look you want to opt for, a humble white shirt can help you get into that and exude oomph. A chic white shirt can be a game-changer when it comes to styling your look. You can don it with a neutral suit, over a slip dress, or pair it with a printed midi skirt.

Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans are comfortable, cool, and good to go in summer. They can give you a perfect sunny day vibe. Their loose-fit silhouette can take away all your discomfort. You can pair them with a black top, check shirt, or a ruffle sleeveless blouse. A white tank top or a cool t-shirt can also go well with your favourite pair of jeans.

White Sneakers

A pair of classic white sneakers are a summer staple. It can be paired up with almost any attire and will give you a cool look. White sneakers can give you the comfort of your own house. There are various kinds of white sneakers available in the market. From a classic one to retro-styled sneakers, you can choose any based on your choice.

Denim Shorts

Denim shorts are one of the simplest outfits and yet flattering. You can wear it with a loose tank top, a draped one, or a belly top. You have an array of options when it comes to picking up shorts. From ripped shorts to high waist short jeans, tight shorts, and perfect fits, you can choose anyone.

Sunglasses

To finish off a stunning summer outfit, nothing can be better and stylish than sunglasses. You can either pick a sleek shade, a cat-eye design, or the one that matches with your face shape. A pair of classic aviators can make you look sassy and walk with pride.