Home

Lifestyle

Summer Tips: 7 Fruit Juices to Keep You Cool in Hot Weather

Summer Tips: 7 Fruit Juices to Keep You Cool in Hot Weather

Fruit juices are the greatest choice for slake thirst and ward off the summer heat since they provide a delightful and convenient way to remain hydrated.

Summer Tips: 7 Fruit Juices to Keep You Cool in Hot Weather

Summer Tips: Fruit juice is crucial in the summer since it has several health advantages and is a cooling beverage. Fruit juices are an excellent source of the natural fluids our bodies require to remain hydrated in the stifling heat. They are a great source of important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support digestion, our immune systems, and the replacement of lost nutrients. India.com got in touch with Ms Nina Figueiredo, clinical dietician and obesity consultant at Loop reveals that fruit juices can help you remain hydrated while keeping your body cool and rejuvenated. The expert shares a list of seven fruit juices to keep you cool this summer season.

7 JUICES TO KEEP YOURSELF COOL IN THE SUMMER SEASON

Watermelon Juice: Your hydrating haven. Packed with natural electrolytes and fibre, it’s a refreshing pick-me-up that helps you combat summer’s sizzling heat. Orange Juice: Immune-boosting wonder. Citrusy, vibrant, and loaded with vitamin C, it’s a rejuvenating concoction that keeps your system strong in the heat. Pineapple Juice: Sweet, tropical delight. Full of bromelain and antioxidants, it aids digestion while transporting you to a beachside getaway with each sip. Mango Juice: Nature’s sunshine in a glass. Deliciously rich and replete with vitamins A and C, it quenches your thirst while giving your skin a healthy summer glow. Coconut Water: More than a juice, a life-saver. Rich in potassium, it helps replenish lost electrolytes, making it the ideal drink to beat the summer blues. Berry Juice: A vibrant antioxidant cocktail. This colourful elixir protects your body from heat-induced oxidative stress, whether it’s blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries. Kokum Juice: A Konkani delight, rich in antioxidants and a well-known summer drink. It is a rich source of vitamin C, iron, potassium, magnesium, and zinc and is excellent for digestive health and body cooling.

Fruit juices can help with hydration, but it’s also crucial to consume a balanced diet and be conscious of the amount of sugar in each beverage. Choose low-sugar or freshly squeezed options to maximize the benefits and avoid excessive sugar consumption. Additionally, it is ideal to consume these beverages on an empty stomach, as this can aid in reducing bodily inflammation and improving digestion.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.