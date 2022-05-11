Dangers of Wearing Sunglasses: Sunglasses have been in fashion since a long time and apart from that, these cool shades also help in protecting the eyes from direct sunlight and ultraviolet light that can otherwise be harmful to the eyes. Did you know that while sunglasses can help us shield some of the sun’s harmful rays, they can also cause us significant harm? While sunglasses have certain benefits, it is crucial to remember that wearing them all the time might bring difficulties including insomnia, hormone imbalances, Vitamin D deficiency and many more. There are several concerns and disadvantages of sunglasses that you should be aware of. Here, we have curated a list of shocking side effects of sunglasses that you might be aware of.Also Read - Best Salad Recipe For Summer: 3 Types of Salad That Are Healthy, Tasty And Easy to Make at Home

5 reasons why sunglasses can be problematic for your eyes:

You need beneficial sunlight: On a sunny day, specific wavelengths of sunlight pass through the eyes. The pituitary and pineal glands are fed, and the brain is informed that it is sunny. The skin then prepares for direct sun exposure and vitamin D production. Sunglasses deplete the pineal gland and fool the brain into thinking it's overcast, preventing the skin from preparing for sun exposure!

You might cause Seasonal Affective Disorder: Sunglasses can disrupt your circadian rhythm, resulting in weariness, insomnia, and even depression. It can cause the seasonal affective disorder. It can disrupt the body's biological clock immensely and which will cause irritation, mood swings, and exhaustion most of the time.

Your hormonal cycle can be effected: When your eyes don't absorb sunlight naturally, your hormone cycles can be disrupted, causing problems with a variety of body systems and your moods. This will lead your eyes to have to work harder to get natural light, and then they may start growing weary. Over time, this can cause vision problems.

You can be less adaptable to lightness: If you have super sensitive eyes, You will lose your capacity to adapt to changing light conditions if you continue to wear sunglasses day and night. When we don’t utilize our body parts, we lose their flexibility, and our eyes are no exception.

You may experience eye fatigue: Our eyes are built in such a way that they require sunlight. We are not supposed to keep them covered for a long period. Because of the ‘tint’ shades, the eyes are compelled to work harder while wearing them. When the eyes are under constant stress, they experience eye fatigue.

Everything has its pros and cons, sunglasses aren’t exceptional. Try to minimise using it as much as you can!