Home

Lifestyle

Sunny Deol’s Bahu Drisha Acharya Poses in a Hot Backless Black Dress Worth Rs 7 Lakh at Gadar 2 Success Party – See Stunning Pics

Sunny Deol’s Bahu Drisha Acharya Poses in a Hot Backless Black Dress Worth Rs 7 Lakh at Gadar 2 Success Party – See Stunning Pics

Sunny Deol and the team of Gadar 2 hosted a grand success bash for the film on Saturday night and the actor's daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya was also in attendance. Here's what she wore and how much that costs.

Drisha Acharya rocking a black-gold dress at Gadar 2 party (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Drisha Acharya hot look in black dress: It was a starry night at the grand success bash of Gadar 2. Sunny Deol and the team of the film hosted a big event on Saturday night in Mumbai and it appeared the whole of Bollywood was in attendance there. However, all eyes were on Sunny’s good-looking family, especially the newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. While the Deol men looked all handsome in their crisp shirts, denim and trousers, the only Deol woman who posed on the red carpet was Drisha.

Trending Now

Drisha made a statement with her fashion pick at the Gadar 2 success party last night. For the special occasion, she chose to go all classy but sexy in a black maxi dress that featured a gold foil leaf print on it. It was an easy yet striking pick for the evening considering Drisha is known for her subtle style and staying away from the media glare. The newest member in the Deol family wore her dress with a pair of sparkly clear heels. Staying true to her fuss-free style, she kept her hair loosely tousled and wore a pair of drop earrings and at the same time, skipped on wearing any neck jewellery.

You may like to read

Details of the Black-Gold Dress that Drisha Acharya Wor at Gadar 2 Party

This statement black and golden leaf print dress is an expensive one and is from the brand called ‘Rixo’. It is available for buying online and is searched as ‘RIXO Gold Leaf Dress’. At first glance, it would appear like any other maxi dress but its special features set it apart from others. This one comes with a V-neck in the front and an open back. It is made of silk and hugs you just in the right places. ‘The dress falls to mid-length where the hem dances around the ankles and includes frill detailing that runs the length of the skirt’ – as described online. It has been priced at 8500 Euros which comes to around 7.59 lakh INR.





Well, Drisha makes that look work wonders for her and her pretty smile does the rest. She looks absolutely graceful in that look and we are wondering when will we see her rocking yet another gorgeous look in public! What are your thoughts on this dress?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES