Sunny Leone is known for her eloquent fashion style. Her social media handle serves as a fashion cue to several people for different occasions. For a proper date night to casual wear, Sunny Leone knows it all. Recently, she severed the most comfortable airport look in bewitching co-ord and left the internet swooning.

Taking it to Instagram, Sunny uploaded a couple of cool pictures. Her pictures brought the famous fashion trend at an affordable price. She wore a bubble hem crop top with a white base and rust-colored prints.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



Sunny Leone wore high-waist wide-legged trousers with a white base and rust-colored prints. The co-ord set is made from cotton with an easy fit. To round it off well, Sunny wore the ensemble with a black coat.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The co-ord is from Indian fashion label, House of Her. It is available on the official website and costs Rs 2,700. Check it out.

For accessories and makeup, she decided to go all cool and sassy. For accessories, she chose a pair of white shoes, minimal jewelry, and tied her hair in a bun. For makeup, she chose coral pink lipstick, the same tint on the eyeshadow, rosy blushed, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and filled-in eyebrows.

What do you think of Sunny’s attire?