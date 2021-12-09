Sunny Leone is known for her eloquent fashion style. Her social media handle serves as a fashion cue to several people for different occasions. For a proper date night to casual wear, Sunny Leone knows it all. Recently, she severed the most comfortable airport look in bewitching co-ord and left the internet swooning.Also Read - BTS Jungkook and Jin Dance On Sunny Leone's Baby Doll? THIS Fan Edit Will Make You Go ROFL | Watch
Taking it to Instagram, Sunny uploaded a couple of cool pictures. Her pictures brought the famous fashion trend at an affordable price. She wore a bubble hem crop top with a white base and rust-colored prints. Also Read - Sunny Leone Beats the Mid-Week Blues With Her Treadmill Workout Session

Sunny Leone wore high-waist wide-legged trousers with a white base and rust-colored prints. The co-ord set is made from cotton with an easy fit. To round it off well, Sunny wore the ensemble with a black coat.
Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The co-ord is from Indian fashion label, House of Her. It is available on the official website and costs Rs 2,700. Check it out.
Ivy Printed Co-ord Set. Picture Credits: Official Website (www.houseofher.in)
For accessories and makeup, she decided to go all cool and sassy. For accessories, she chose a pair of white shoes, minimal jewelry, and tied her hair in a bun. For makeup, she chose coral pink lipstick, the same tint on the eyeshadow, rosy blushed, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and filled-in eyebrows.
