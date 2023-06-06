Home

Lifestyle

Sunny Leone Creates Monochrome Magic in Sexy Bikini With Plunging Neckline in Maldives- See HOT PICS

Sunny Leone Creates Monochrome Magic in Sexy Bikini With Plunging Neckline in Maldives- See HOT PICS

Sunny Leone is currently having the best of her times in Maldives and serving us the beach outfit goals with her stunning photoshoots.

Sunny Leone Creates Monochrome Magic in Sexy Blue Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline in Maldives- See HOT PICS

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Sunny Leone is currently vacationing in Maldives and is having the best of her times at beach. The actress dropped a fresh set of pictures of herself giving us all kinds of travel goals. Take a look at her latest photoshoot below.

In the pictures, Sunny Leone was seen adorning a stunning swimwear strolling at beach side. The actress looks mesmerizing in black and blue bralette with plunging neckline and borders in the shades of red. Sunny teamed it with a pair of high-waisted matching lowers and shrugs. For glam picks, the diva went with dewy makeup base, nude lip shade and glowing skin. Sunny complemented her beach attire with open silky tresses and tinted black shades. While, sharing her stunning pics on gram, Sunny Leone captioned it ”Love this bikini for my Maldives Vaca!!”

You may like to read

Sunny Leone is Vacationing, And Her Instagram Feed Right Now is All About it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Trending Now

Sunny Leone Dazzles in Stunning Monochrome Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Recently, Sunny Leone visited Cannes for the premiere of her film ‘Kennedy’ at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.’Kennedy’ is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Your Thoughts on Sunny Leone’s Latest Beach Look?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES