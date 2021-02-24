Actor Sunny Leone is once again breaking the internet with her latest pictures on Instagram. On Wednesday, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share sizzling photos of herself in Co-ord set by the designer label Kajal Bhargav from the sets of Splitsvilla X3. The Laila actor keeps interacting with her millions of fans on Instagram by constantly posting bold pictures of herself. The actor currently shooting for Splitsvilla x3 and raising the temperature high by her latest pictures in which she could be seen wearing a black bralette teamed up with a multi-coloured pencil skirt that has little light bulbs printed on it. India.com contacted the designer and got to know the price of the outfit, it costs Rs 13,000. Also Read - Sunny Leone Turns up The Heat in a Yellow Swimsuit on Monday Morning - 'Perfect Distraction,' Says Fans

For the glam, Sunny went for a subtle makeup look with pink glossy lips, winged eyeliner and eyebrows on fleek. She side-parted her beachy waves hair for the show. In 2 hours of upload, Sunny Leone’s breath-taking bikini picture garnered over 4 lakh likes. She captioned the photo with heart eyes emoji. Fans are flooding the comment section and calling her ‘bomb’. Also Read - Bindi on Forehead, Sunny Leone Poses in Traditional Kerala Look, Fans Say 'Majha Aagaya'

Look at Sunny Leone’s latest pictures direct from the sets of Splitsvilla X3:

On the work front, Sunny is a host of MTV Splitsvilla X3 which is going to air on Television from March 2021. Splitsvilla is an Indian dating reality show in which the youth of India participates.