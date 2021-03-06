Actor and Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone lightened up Saturday afternoon with her mesmerising pictures from the sets of the reality show. She opted for a quirky outfit and you can easily pull it up for your weekend outing. The actor opted for a white top designed by Niharika Pandey which featured a hand-embroidered slogan that reads ‘Beti’ in Hindi. The top also has yellow tassels attached to its sleeves. She paired up her crop top with a neon-pink denim skirt from the brand Freakins. Also Read - Sunny Leone's Lookalike Aaveera Singh Masson is Breaking The Internet, Photo Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Sunny finished-off her look with a pair of sunglasses and silver hoops. She glammed up her look with some dewy base, kohl, and a dash of matching lipstick. The crop top is priced at Rs 5,900 and is available at Niharika Pandey’s website. Her skirt is priced at Rs 1,599. The total cost of the outfit is Rs 7,499.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the web series, Bullets, which was released on MXPlayer. Talking about her role, she said, Sunny said, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high-octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure.” She will also be next seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.

Did You Like Sunny Leone’s Look?