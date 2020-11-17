Actor Sunny Leone is gorgeous! She can stun every outfit she dons. Be it a figure-hugging bodycon dress, a traditional saree, a mini dress, or an ethnic suit, she always manages to impress the fashion police. Recently, the actor shared a slew of pictures from her Diwali celebrations in California wearing a printed powder blue salwar suit and a pretty dupatta. Sunny who returned to India earlier this month, flew back to Los Angeles to celebrate Diwali with family. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao Recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's Iconic Scene From DDLJ | WATCH

The actor looked beautiful in the ethnic look. Sunny teamed up her look with diamond studs and strappy heels. She left her hair open and straight and opted for minimal makeup. Striking a pose in the garden, Sunny wrote, “Happy Diwali Everyone!! I hope you all had a great one.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Appointed As British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change: I Am Honoured, PC Tweets

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber too decided to go traditional in a blue bandh gala. He teamed up the look with a pair of denim, sunglasses, and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99)

Now, while that powder pink salwar suit is striking and Sunny makes it work wonderfully, the price of the suit is Rs 14,000! Yes, you read that right! The gorgeous salwar suit is available for buying online it is available on Aashnii + Co website. This stunning traditional yet contemporary suit can add glitters to your wardrobe!

Sunny also shared a selfie with her husband and best friend Daniel. She wrote, “Glad to be with family and my bestie”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



What do you think about Sunny’s ethnic look? Yay or Nay?