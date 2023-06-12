Home

Sunny Leone is One Beautiful ‘Sardarni’ in Ice Blue Lehenga With Heavy Embellishments And Halter Neck Blouse – See Hot Pics

Sunny Leone looked like a vision to sore eyes in an ice blue-coloured lehenga as she arrived with her husband and kids for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter's reception.

Sunny Leone never fails to make waves with her sartorial appearances for the gram. The actress recently ruckus with her mesmerizing look in a pastel blue lehenga for Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt’s wedding. She arrived at the venue with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids. While Sunny and her husband complemented each other blue, her little munchkins looked adorable in ethnic wear. The ‘Jism 2‘ star wore a beautiful ice blue-coloured lehenga with a halter neck blouse, a heavily embellished skirt and a matching net dupatta. She shared her photos on Instagram and captioned them, “Wedding Time!”

Sunny Leone Looks Mesmerising in Blue Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone’s bralette-style blouse featured a plunging neckline and detailed embellishments with an asymmetric midriff-baring hemline. The lehenga layered skirt had a matching blue-coloured sequin work. She completed her look by styling the net dupatta on her shoulders. Sunny Leone accessorised with statement earrings, a bracelet and a giant ring. What stole the limelight? Her half-tied locks complemented her modern-day ethnic wear. For the glam quotient, Sunny opted for pink lips, mascara and a dewy makeup base.

Sunny Leone also shared a happy family photo as they decked up for the wedding reception of Vikram Bhatt’s daughter. Daniel matched his wife Sunny Leone in a blue sherwani with a silk kurta. Her daughter Nisha looked too cute in a yellow and pink coloured lehenga. Her boys Noah and Asher were two little handsome dudes in matching green kurta pyjamas. She captioned the photo, “Our first family trip to a wedding!! So exciting! @dirrty99 (sic).”

Sunny Leone’s Picture-Perfect Family Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



Sunny Leone’s fans dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for the actress. Many users heaped praises on the lehenga and called her ‘most beautiful.’ One of the users wrote, “@sunnyleone how can one look so beautiful Sardarni 🧿 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Pretty girl ❄️ (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Sunny Leone’s traditional look?

