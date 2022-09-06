Sunny Leone is all things shimmer and her latest pictures are proof. The popular Bollywood actor has starred in a number of films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2 and others. She has also been hosting the Indian TV reality show Splitsvilla for years now. The actor is quite active on social media and her latest pictures in the shimmery blue dress have created a storm. Sunny shared a slew of photos and captioned them, “The many moods and locations this dress went in one night. lol”Also Read - Sunny Leone's First Look From 'Ginna' Released

Sunny Leone raised her glamour quotient with a shimmering blue shirt-dress. The dress features long sleeves and collars with a silver belt accent at the waist. She completed her outfit for the day with a pair of bold blue earrings from Curated Curiosities. Sunny kept her sense of style on point as she posed for the cameras by wearing her hair neatly pulled up into a ponytail. Also Read - Sunny Leone: Grateful That Bollywood Accepted Me With Open Arms

SUNNY LEONE OOZES OOMPH IN HER SHIRT DRESS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Also Read - Birthday Special: Sunny Leone Turns 41, This Is How Much Money Actress Charges For Item Numbers - Watch Video

She wore sexy red lipstick to enhance her overall look. Her fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for the actor on her post. One of the users wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!” Another user said, “Your beauty can’t be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful.”

WATCH SUNNY LEONE GROOVE TO SOME BEATS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

What do you think about Sunny Leone’s shirt dress? Let us know!