Christmas is around the corner and actor Sunny Leone is all set to welcome the festivity in style. The actor treated her fans with a new set of pictures dolled up in a red bodycon dress with broderie sleeves. Sunny for sure made heads turn in this stunning outfit. She captioned her post along with pictures, "The holiday spirit is coming alive with this dress 💋💋😜 searching for mistletoe and a hottie!!" (sic)

Sunny's red dress featured a square neckline and a long sleeve broderie design. She opted for subtle makeup with flushed cheeks, heavy mascara eyes, and red lips. She accessorised her look with statement hoops and left her hair open in soft curls. She rounded off her look with nude pumps. She looked ravishing in her latest pictures.

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The stunning red bodycon dress is available for buying at the price of Rs 2500 on How When Wear’s official website. Here’s the proof:

The actor is currently in Los Angeles with her family including her three kids and husband Daniel Weber. They recently celebrated Halloween when the actor turned into a scary doll.

In her previous post, Sunny seems to have shot for a music video in a red dress. She wore a fascinator, a black belt, and a statement neckpiece that has tiny lip pendants weaved together. She also wears a matching pair of gloves and looks absolutely striking. While sharing the latest pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “When we get to play dress up 😍😍😍 Hair& make up & photo by @ricardoferrise2 styling by @erin_micklow Security @geege_on_video Dope video coming soon!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



On the work front, Sunny is awaiting the release of a few films that were stuck due to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Apart from her films down South, the actor has also got a film titled Koka Kola that has run into a controversy due to a tiff between the producer and its other lead Mandana Karimi.