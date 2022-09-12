Sunny Leone’s Latest Pics: Actor Sunny Leone is eagerly awaiting the release of her Telugu film ‘Ginna.’ The actor is currently on a promotional spree and her looks are straight out of a fashion magazine. She is leaving no stones unturned to make her fans drool! Her social media is filled with jaw-dropping pictures and we’re loving it. Sunny dropped some dreamy pictures in a pink crop top and matching palazzos along with an oversized shrug.Also Read - Sunny Leone is One Hottie in Shimmery Blue Shirt Dress - See Glamourous PICS

Sunny Leone was in Hyderabad to promote her Telugu film and her silk attire won hearts all over the internet. She dressed to the nines in a cropped pink silk slip top and wide-leg pink silk palazzos. A pink and orange silk enormous shrug with stripes made of silver threads and puffy long sleeves added to the look. The actor captioned her pictures, “Hyderabad promotions for Ginna!” along with the outfit and styling details. Also Read - Sunny Leone's First Look From 'Ginna' Released

SUNNY LEONE IN HYDERABAD TO PROMOTE HER FILM ‘GINNA’

Sunny Leone completed her stylish look with silver hoop earrings and a silver bracelet. She pulled her hair back in a neat bun and left a few flicks. For the makeup, she kept it minimal with a nude lip shade, pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, and contoured cheeks.

What do you think about Sunny Leone’s candyfloss look?