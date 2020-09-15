We all are trying to stay fit and healthy either by trying new diets or new workouts in order to boost our immunity level. Actor Sunny Leone in her latest Instagram post is also trying to do something new and keep herself fit and healthy. Also Read - Scientists Create New Masks to Fight Coronavirus, Claim It's Better Than Surgical Mask That Has no 'Anti-Bacterial' Properties

Sunny, who is currently in Los Angeles with her family, tried practicing Aerial yoga in a basic grey T-shirt paired with black yoga pants for the first time and well the results are hilarious. She can be seen struggling to balance her body on a cloth-based hammock, she shared the video with the caption, "Who said trying new things was easy!! I'll get it…you'll see… lol now stop laughing at me (sic)."

Sunny has been posting various posts of her working out. In one of her Instagram videos, the actor was seen practicing lunges and forward kicks. She decided to torture her legs by this work out as she didn’t like herself in a bathing suit. “The ankle weights are about 10pounds. So this is not easy. Since I hated this last bathing suit photo I decided to torture my legs the next day!! F#*% COVID-19!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” the caption read.

Sunny who has been spending quality time with her family has been sharing glimpses of her life with her fans on social media. From enjoying pool sessions with the family, or taking a walk to the beach and zoo, or buying a new swanky car. Sunny knows how to keep her fans glued to her Instagram account.

Sunny had flown to LA in May this year along with her family, husband Daniel Weber, and three children — Noah, Asher, and Nisha amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases in the country. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.