Sunny Leone’s Boudreaux One-Shoulder Cape Dress Can Sponsor Your Overseas Trip- Check Price And PICS

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone exudes high dose of glamour in strapless velvet dress with sequined work. Can you guess how much it cost?

India at Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone made a dazzling debut at Cannes Film Festival this week. The actress attended the screening of her Film Kennedy along with the director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. Her Cannes journey keeps reaching new heights, leaving us in awe with each passing moment. While Sunny has already stolen hearts with her dazzling off-the-red carpet ensembles, her on-the-carpet attires are no less.

Recently, Sunny Leone treated fans with her captivating pictures in a breathtaking strapless gown. The diva attended the red carpet for the screening of her film, wearing a velvet Boudreaux one-shoulder cape dress. The strapless dress features a draped velvet front, an asymmetrical cape-like sleeve, and a fully sequined back. For glam picks, Sunny went with dramatic smokey eyeshadow, black Kohled eyes, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin. The actress complemented her look with long danglers and open-straight tresses.

While sharing pictures on Instagram, Sunny Leone captioned it ”First red carpet walk for @festivaldecannes promoting #kennedy”

Sunny Leone Turns Head in Breathtaking Velvet Gown at Cannes 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Outfit Price

Want to know how much Sunny Leone’s strapless velvet dress cost? The outfit is available on the website Gemy Maalouf with title- ‘Strapless velvet and sequined dress’. The ensemble costs $2,953 USD (INR: 2,44,130.42). You can wear this stunning dress at dinner or at cocktail parties.

Sunny Leone’s film Kennedy was selected for the Midnight Screening section at the Festival de Cannes. In addition to Sunny Leone, the crime thriller also stars Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett, and Pramod Sanghi.

