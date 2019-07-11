One of the organs in your body that is very frequently abused unknowingly is the kidneys. Your addiction to junk food, alcohol, packaged foods, ultra-processed foods, sugary beverages, lack of essential nutrients, among other things is putting our kidneys in bad shape. Regular consumption of alcohol is one of the main reasons behind chronic kidney disease. Obesity could also have a detrimental effect on your kidneys and could lead to complications like diabetes. Kidneys are responsible for detoxifying our body which means that it filters out toxins and waste from our body and help the body pass it as urine. They help detoxify the blood before it goes to the heart. They also maintain fluid balance in our body. You need to eat well for your kidneys to perform their function. There are many foods that can aid your kidney. Here are some foods that you need to eat more of if you want to keep your kidneys healthy.

Garlic: Garlic has many helpful compounds that can help your body filter toxins. It is one of the best vegetables that is known to keep kidneys diseases like chronic kidney disease away. Garlic is also known to have many antioxidants that help beat inflammation, one of the main causes of kidney diseases.

Cauliflower: Low-potassium vegetables like cauliflower are also a good option for that suffering from kidney diseases. This helps flush out toxins from the body while also providing your body with other vital nutrients.

Onion: This humble vegetable can do you a whole lot of good when it especially comes to your kidneys.Full of sulphur compounds and flavonoids like quercetin, regular consumption of onions has been shown to beat kidney diseases.

Apples and oranges: Some of the healthiest fruits for kidneys include apples and oranges. These have pectin in them which help your kidneys perform their function better.