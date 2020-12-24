One of the most renowned British models, Stella Tennant, passed away on December 22. Stella was one of the leading British models of the 1990s and has walked the ramp for top fashion houses including Chanel, Versace. The family announced this shocking news on Wednesday. The statement read, “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020,” read the statement. “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

Stella recently turned 50 on December 17, she last appeared on the British Vogue cover in 2018 as the magazine had completed 25 years in the industry. Stella came from an aristocratic background and was the granddaughter of Deborah Mitford, the Duchess of Devonshire, who died in 2014.

The fashion industry is mourning the loss of a great soul. Fashion house Versace also paid tribute to Stella on Twitter. It read, “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

Donatella Versace posted a message along with a picture of Stella on Instagram. It read, “Stella, I cannot believe you are gone,” she wrote. “You have left us way too soon. We met when you were at the beginning of your career. I cherish every moment we spent together. Ciao. Rest In Peace.”

There is not much detail on the cause of Stella’s death. BBC report said that no suspicious circumstances were found surrounding her death.

Stella married French photographer-turned-osteopath David Lasnet. She is survived by him and four children.