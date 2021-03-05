Don’t we all look forward to a peaceful sleep every night after a hectic day at work? But a lot of times we are unable to sleep because of fear, ill health, or depression. A lot of people believe or abide by superstitions when it comes to getting a blissful sleep. Have you heard about this bizarre superstition of placing a knife under a pillow? Some say that it will make sure you do not feel scared in the dark or get rid of nightmares. Well, you are not alone. Also Read - Healthy Hair: 5 Things That Go A Long Way in Protecting Hair Fall And Regrowth

Dreams are part of everyone's life. Some dreams are good and happy, while some dreams are bad and can affect us badly, mentally. To get rid of bad dreams or nightmares people often try certain rituals including tying threads, throwing milk in the sink, and asking bad dreams to leave or by keeping a knife inside our pillows or beds to avoid bad dreams.

Nightmares take place due to increased metabolism, which keeps your brain active, different medications like antidepressants, blood pressure medications, according to a report by Socians. People believe that placing a knife under the pillow can stop negative thoughts and give you a good night's sleep without any disturbance. Sounds bizarre right? Wondering what science has to say about this?

Well, according to an experiment performed by some scientists concluded that the knife acts as the flinders bar for our bed and corrects the errors in the magnetic field around us and hence, let us sleep peacefully without disturbing our brain’s activity, read the report. The knife trick helps in sleeping, apparently. However, we do not suggest you go ahead and try this yourself. You can use any other iron object like keys or an iron-pin instead. Keeping a knife under your pillow is hazardous.

Note: India.com does not promote any kind of superstitions.