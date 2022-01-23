Surbhi Chandna never fails to flaunt her sartorial side. From wedding ensembles to business attires, she can ace any outfit like a pro with super ease and comfort. Ishqbaaz actor Mansi Srivastava married Kapil Tejwani on Saturday. Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Kunal Jaisingh and other Kundali Bhagya actors attended the wedding. On this occasion, Surbhi oozed oomph and looked flawless.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Oozes Grace And Elegance in Handcrafted Organza Saree Worth Rs 31K

Taking it to Instagram, Surbhi posted a couple of pictures and posted several videos online. The caption read,” From Ms to Mrs Finally #kapilgetsmansified (sic).” For the occasion, Surbhi chose a glittery and shimmery saree with a ruffled and embellished plunging v neckline blouse. Also Read - Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Sunny Side up in Sunset Flora Corset And Curved Hem Shorts Worth Rs 9.8K – A Hit or A Miss?

For the wedding, Surbhi donned a pretty shimmery and studded saree. She wore a six-yard attire with grace and elegance. Her saree consisted of glitter and studs. The entire saree has scattered embellishment and sparkle. The pallu and hem of the saree had intricate studs and fine detailing. For the blouse, she paired it up with the same shade of the saree. The blouse featured a plunging V neckline with sleeveless ruffled.

For hair, makeup and accessories, she chose to keep it chic and minimal. She left her long tresses open with centre-parted. For accessories, she chose hanging earrings and kept her neck bare. She also wore rings that went well with her ensemble. For makeup, she chose glittery makeup, highlighter, blushed cheeks, light pink eye shadow tint, wine lipshade and filled-in eyebrow.