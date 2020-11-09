Surbhi Chandna is one of the most desirable women on Television. She has been ruling hearts on Television while essaying the role of Bani Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. The actor is loved by fans and her performance is well-appreciated by everyone. Although she has been in the news for her acting skills if you scroll through her Instagram, you will get an idea about how she loves fashion and experimenting. From nailing a bodycon dress to a sheer saree, Surbhi has been wooing our hearts with her sartorial choices. Although, this time what caught our attention was her scintillating blouse design patterns. Also Read - Hina Khan In A White Floral Sharara Set Teaches Us How To Look Effortless Yet Radiant This Festive Season

For instance, Surbhi Chandna looked gorgeous in a red georgette saree and paired it with a scintillating cold shoulder blouse which had halter straps. She completed her look with smokey eyes, pink lips, a small bindi, she accessorized her look with chunky silver jewellery. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Rocks Boss Lady Look in All-White Ensemble, Carries Rs 3 Lakh Bag to Enhance Her Rich Appearance, See PICS Here

Surbhi posted a stunning picture of herself in a maroon ruffle saree with a halter neck blouse which also featured a collar.

The actor has been soaring the fashion meter with her style statements. Surbhi wore a printed saree with a metallic off-shoulder blouse, which caught many eyeballs. Surbhi surely is wooing our hearts with her fashionable avatar.

Surbhi wore a beige coloured sheer saree for one of her appearances. The actor opted for a sleeveless blouse that had semi-embroidered and had strings, also known as Brazilian or G-string blouse. She surely raised the temperature with her hotness.

The actor wore a black sheer saree with sequin on it. She paired it with a blue and black strip sequin blouse.

So, which one is your favourite look of Surbhi so far? Tell us in the comments below. Here looking forward to see what’s next in Surbhi’s wardrobe.