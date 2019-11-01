One of the most widely used spices in India, cinnamon does more than just enhancing the taste of your food. Taking out its oil and using it can give you an array of both health and beauty benefits. Derived from the species Laurus cinnamomum, cinnamon oil is majorly used in aromatherapy. From promoting heart health to reducing blood sugar level and treating ulcers, the cinnamon essential oil can do it all for you. If you are intrigued to know how it enhances your beauty, read further.

Treats acne

Acne is a common skin condition that can be treated with the help of cinnamon essential oil. Being rich in anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties, cinnamon oil can effectively fight against the microbes contributing to the skin problem. Also, it can increase the blood flow to the affected area and fade away the blemishes. To get rid of acne completely, you just need to apply cinnamon oil on your face. Leave it overnight and rinse in the morning.

Moisturizes skin

If you have extremely dry skin, you can use this super essential oil. It moisturizes your facial skin by improving the blood flow to the region. Mix 3 drops of cinnamon essential oil with few tablespoons of olive oil and apply it on your face. Make sure the mixture is away from your eyes. You can also use it on your lips to avoid cracks.

Enhances complexion

Due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties, the cinnamon essential oil can enhance your complexion and make your skin look glowing. all you need to do is to mix banana, cinnamon oil, yogurt, and lemon juice and apply the paste on your skin. Rinse it after 15 minutes. Do it every day for better and timely effects.