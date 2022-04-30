Solar Eclipse 2022 During Pregnancy: This year’s first solar eclipse will be observed today on April 30 and the second solar eclipse will take in the latter part of the year on October 25, 2022. Similarly, the first lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, while the other on November 08. Today, the skygazers are going to get the opportunity to observe the “ring of fire” during the phenomenon. During the eclipse, the Sun and the Moon are positioned in a way to form a ring of fire. As the Moon doesn’t cover the Sun completely, the Sun’s edges are illuminated. There are many traditional beliefs linked with Surya Grahan, the foremost being that pregnant women should not step out during Surya Grahan. Solar eclipses are thought to be harmful for pregnancy, according to ancient beliefs and astrology. Women who are expecting are advised to stay indoors during the solar eclipse.Also Read - Surya Grahan 2022 Impact on Zodiac Signs: Aries, Cancer And Other Rashis to be Worst Affected by Solar Eclipse

How can Solar Eclipse Affect Pregnant Women?

As per Hindu Mythology, the eclipse is inauspicious for pregnant women. A common theory says pregnant women need to be extra careful during this time for their baby's safety. It is said that expecting mothers should not step out of their houses as it can lead to premature delivery or birth abnormalities.

Impact of Surya Grahan on Pregnant Women:

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun. A safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making a projection of the sun's image on a whiteboard by telescope.

Precautions For Pregnant Women to Take During Surya Grahan:

As Surya Grahan radiates negative energies, expecting mothers should chant mantras to protect their unborn child. They should cover their windows with curtains so that sun rays don’t enter the room.

Pregnant women should shower before and after Surya Grahan.

Pregnant women should avoid consuming food, or cooking.

Pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects.

Do not consume water during the Surya Grahan period.

Pregnant women should avoid sleeping during this time.

Astrologers say that pregnant women should only sit on a bed with Durva Grass.

Pregnant women should not wear metals including saree pins, hairpin, tightening pins and jewelry, etc.

(Disclaimer: These views are based on astrology. There is no scientific evidence that proves that eclipse can be harmful to pregnant women. We don’t believe blindly in these reports.)