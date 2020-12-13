Surya Grahan, December 14, 2020: The year 2020 is going to witness the last eclipse on December 14. After the lunar eclipse that took place earlier this month, we are in for a solar eclipse that is believed to have brought a difficult time for people with zodiac signs Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces, Virgo, and Aries. Also Read - Surya Grahan, December 14, 2020 Timings: Sutak Effects And What Not to Do - All You Need to Know

Any eclipse is believed to have good and bad effects on certain zodiac signs. Those who have faith in the position of the stars and the impact of the movement of the celestial bodies in the universe shall check out this list of the five zodiac signs that are worst affected with Surya Grahan of December 14, 2020.

Solar eclipse for Aries: All the plannings you have been doing at work is not going to help you out now. The things you considered as your backup are going to fall apart and therefore, this is the time to use your experience in dealing with sudden difficulties in life. Take precautions and try to assess the outcome of a certain situation in advance. Do not speak without thinking and do not stop putting effort.

Solar eclipse Virgo: The eclipse will impact your emotional wellbeing. Before you find yourself in a big emotional crisis, plan your backup. Start meditating, switch to a healthy lifestyle, begin to sleep on time, and build a circle of people you can rely upon when the need arises. There’s a possibility that you would feel lonely but don’t let it overpower you. You know you have good people in life and this is the time to keep them close.

Solar eclipse for Pisces: The Surya Grahan is here to impact your professional life. You might see an intense decision being taken against your work or a rival suddenly getting what you have been trying to achieve for a long time. Don’t fret though. Blame it on the stars and keep putting equal efforts in analysing, deciding, and executing your plans further.

Solar eclipse for Sagittarius: That one change you have been desperately wanting to have in your life has come. However, whether or not you really want that now is up to you to decide. This eclipse has the potential of turning your life upside down and cause you an irreparable loss. But, that’s where your emotional support and years of hardwork on yourself would help. Just breathe, let the time pass, and prepare for a new morning to arrive.

Solar eclipse for Gemini: No matter how much you try to succeed, the stars will not let you travel upwards. You will feel being bogged down, and find yourself under extreme pressure. But, remember you were never alone and will never be alone. Don’t ignore anything. Rather face the difficulties and ask for help from your loved ones.