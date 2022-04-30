Sushmita Sen Fitness: Actor Sushmita Sen is an epitome of style and poise. The Miss Universe 1994 pageant is a fitness enthusiast and never misses out to give us major fitness goals. She is a role model and an inspiration to many who aspire to have beauty with brains. This model-turned-actor is still as beautiful as she was in the 1990s. Well, it requires a lot of dedication and hard work to look and feel good. This ageless beauty ensures that her children are in good health as well. This is why Sushmita Sen is frequently seen exercising with her kids. Apart from selfies and videos from different occasions, she routinely bombards her social media site with her intense workout pictures and videos.Also Read - Zayed Khan Is Back With A Bang, Sets Internet On Fire With Tremendous Physical Transformation

The Aarya star shares a workout video of herself in which she can be seen practicing different forms of physical exercises including aerial, crossbody workout using TRX. The video gives a sneak peek into her fitness regime and motivates millions of her fans to hit gym right now. In the video, Sushmita Sen can be seen doing a lot of core exercises including mountain climbers which helps in keeping abs, hips and core muscles stable. Also Read - KGF Star Yash Aka Rocky Bhai’s Diet and Workout Plan Will Inspire You to Take up Fitness Seriously

Sushmita Sen expresses her gratitude towards her fitness team for assisting and encouraging her throughout. She captioned it, “Proud to be a part of your wellness journey..to many many more sessions together @sushmitasen47 🙏・・・#vibes 💃🏻Sometimes the best way to bring back motivation, is to simply be around people who are deeply motivated!!!🤗👍❤️ I break inertia saying #shivohamshivoham 😉👊 Healing the old, resurrecting anew…slow & easy does it!!!🙏 Feel this space…it’s a vibe!!!💃🏻 Let’s do this awesomeness @shivohamofficial 👊😁I love you guys!!!”. Also Read - Nimrat Kaur's Incredible Weight Loss Transformation After Dasvi: Actress Breaks Silence on Being Trolled For Weight Gain

Here’s a look at Sushmita Sen’s intense workout video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, 46, surely sets an example for many with her dedication towards fitness. She is an inspiration for every women who think they are busy their work and cannot give time to fitness.