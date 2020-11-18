Sushmita Sen is known for her elegance and style. She is a diva in the true sense. Miss Universe 1994-turned-Bollywood star Sushmita Sen knows exactly how to create a storm on social media. Whether it is her workout videos, mushy pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, or her ravishing solo clicks, everything that our dear Sushmita posts on social media gets viral within minutes leaving her fans to drool over them. Also Read - Bobby Deol to Sushmita Sen, Bollywood Actors Who Gave OTT Boost to Their Careers

The brilliant B-town actor recently posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram in which she is slaying in a traditional Manipuri saree in pink colour. Her sultry avatar in this Indian attire is making heads turn for all the right reasons. Sushmita thanked the designer of this beautiful six yard in her post’s caption with some kind words. She wrote, “#drapedingrace 🤗❤️🙏 Thank you @robertnaoremstudio for gracing me with your design & love!!💝Manipur is home now!!! 😊💃🏻How beautiful I feel!! 🤗😍 #manipur #traditionalattire #innaphi #phanek #drapedinlove #belonging 🌈😁💃🏻 I love you guys!!” Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen And Wife Charu Asopa Hint at Their Patch Amid Breakup Rumours

Have a look at her ethereal pictures for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Naorem (@robertnaoremstudio)

Sushmita Sen is making a fashion statement in this stunning silk number designed by Robert Naorem. It features beautiful hand-embroidery at the hem of the saree and floral print at the pallu. The ‘Aarya’ actor has paired her graceful saree with a matching long sleeve blouse featuring embroidery all over it and a phanek (a wraparound skirt). For some glam, she went with minimal makeup. She accessorised her attire with a statement golden necklace.

We just can stop staring at her sizzling ethnic look. Let us know what you feel about Sushmita Sen’s latest pictures, in the comment section below.