Sushmita sen is a warrior in true sense. The actor recently shared an inspirational story on her official YouTube channel in which she talked about her struggle with an auto-immune condition called Addison's disease. She also talked about how meditation with a Japanese martial art weapon called nunchaku helped her overcome the chronic disease.

Sushmita Sen wrote, "After I was diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Addison's disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with Nunchaku."

She added, "Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form. I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. 🙂 There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!"

Well, it takes courage, patience, positivity, and hard work to overcome a chronic illness. A very people are able to do that and one of them is our very own Sushmita Sen. Those who do not know about the condition that shook the actor from inside out and caused so much pain, here is a detailed information about the same.

What is Addison’s Disease?

Addison’s disease is an unusual chronic disorder in which your adrenal glands stop producing enough cortisol hormone (responsible for improving body’s ability to convert food into energy and dealing with stress) and aldosterone (keeps your blood pressure normal by maintaining balance of sodium and potassium in body).

Also known as adrenal insufficiency, Addison’s disease is characterized by signs and symptoms including extreme fatigue, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, irritability, weight loss, joint pain, hair loss etc. The symptoms of Addison’s disease develop slowly.

A sudden appearance of signs of Addison’s disease can lead to acute adrenal failure and that can be life-threatening. It can cause confusion, reduced consciousness severe weakness etc.

Causes of Addison’s Disease

One of the reasons behind Addison’s disease is damage caused to adrenal glands due to an unexplained auto-immune response in which your immune cells mistakenly view adrenal cortex as a foreign and start attacking it.

Occurrence of benign pituitary tumor or inflammation in the area, and even a prior pituitary surgery can lead to Addison’s disease.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Addison’s Disease

To diagnose the condition, you doctor may conduct certain blood tests to measure the levels of sodium, potassium, cortisol and adrenocorticotropic hormone in your blood. ACTH stimulation test, imaging tests and insulin-induced hypoglycemia test can also be performed before confirming the occurrence of Addison’s disease.

As far as the treatment of Addison’s disease is concerned, certain hormone replacing medications can help manage the condition. You also need to add a good amount of sodium in your daily diet and always carry medication and a glucocorticoid injection kit handy.