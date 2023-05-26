Home

Suvreen Chawla Adds a Desi-Touch in Yellow Embroidered Lehenga With Plunging Blouse at Cannes 2023- See PICS

On Thursday, Suvreen Chawla stepped out in the French Town wearing the brightest yellow ensemble for Cannes Film Festival.

Bollywood actress, Suvreen Chawla has worked predominantly in television, web series and films. Recently, the diva attended the Cannes Film Festival and took Internet by storm with her show-stopping moment. Suvreen captured millions of hearts in breathtaking yellow ensemble and proved why she can slay any damn look.

After Sara Ali Khan, Suvreen Chawla added a desi touch to Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, she stepped out in the French Town wearing the ensemble designed by Seema Gujral. Suvreen dazzled in yellow embroidered lehenga with sleeveless deep-neck blouse. The actress completed her look with a yellow net cape and posed a string of images at the beach side. For glam picks, Suvreen went with smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, brown lip shade, dazzling highlighter and heavy mascara on the lashes. With no earrings and a diamond neckpiece with bracelet, the diva completed her look beautifully.

While sharing pictures on gram, Suvreen captioned it ” When at Cannes shine brighter than the sun 💛 Thanks to my most amazing team for making my vision come to life.”

Surveen Chawla Shines Brightest in Yellow Lehenga at Cannes Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla)

Speaking of her Cannes experience, Surveen said, “I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and I couldn’t be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surveen will be seen in the second season of Netflix show ‘Rana Naidu’, which is the Indian adaptation of the popular action thriller ‘Ray Donovan’

