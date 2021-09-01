A lot of people have tried to hide acne through numerous elements. Swara Bhasker is breaking that norm. Taking to Instagram, Swara uploaded a series of stories with her ‘no make-up’ look which was plain, candid and clear.Also Read - 5 Incredible Benefits of Sugarcane Juice For Health And Skin

Instagram being the next stop for glam, fashion and breaking of societal norms, Swara uploaded a story with a caption, “Promoting acne positivity,” and added a few smiling emojis. Being a queen of self-deprecating jokes and sarcasm, her caption read, “Normalise using the phone camera like a mirror to check your zits, acne and other creatures your face gave birth to.” Also Read - Hormonal Acne? 10 Home Remedies That Can Help You Get Back Your Glowing And Healthy Skin

Check out the Instagram Stories

Acne can be found usually in the face, back, neck, chest and shoulder. It is caused when the pores of the skin are blocked with oil, dead skin or bacteria. When pimples are exposed to oxygen, they end up having a black appearance that leads to blackheads. There are several homemade remedies to get rid of it. We need to start normalising the presence of acne. Also Read - Skincare: Essential Tips to Protect Your Skin This Monsoon

Swara started her journey in the film industry with the 2009 movie Madholal Keep Walking. However, her claim to fame was the famous Tanu Weds Manu of Anand K Rai. The Bollywood actress is also known for other movies like Veere Di Wedding, Sheer Qorma, Raanjhanaa.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the Netflix web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag in 2020. You can see her in the next film directed by Kamal Pandey Jahaan Chaar Yaar.