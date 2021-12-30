How often have you felt the need to ditch the jaw dropping high heels to comfortable flats and sneakers? In the past few years, opting for comfortable and practical couture to keep the look less complicated has been topping the list. If you don’t know how to take pair your sporty trainers with an ethnic number, then take a cue from actor Swara Bhaskar. The Veere Di Wedding actress perfectly demonstrated how to wear a lehenga with a sneaker.Also Read - Isabelle Kaif Shares Unseen Pics From Katrina Kaif's Haldi, Looks Radiant in Yellow Bandhani Saree Worth Rs 47K

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old actor posted a slew of pictures wearing a gorgeous black lehenga with a pair of sneakers. The wine colour shoes had golden embellishments all over. The wine and golden accents on the shoes added more punch of colour to her look. Cool, isn't it?

Swara's lehenga is from the shelves of ace designer Mayyur Girotra. Her lehenga is from his latest collection- Salma Sitara and is worth Rs 1,38,000 and is available on Girotra's official website for buying. The lehenga is an amalgamation of heritage and craftsmanship. The silk lehanga set featured with intricately designed and bordered dupatta showcase rich, traditional motifs descending on to a modern silhouette. It had zari, gotta, sequins, resham and mirror embroidery all over.

Her sneakers is from the shelves of The Saree Sneakers.

Check out the pictures here:

Swara attended a friend’s sangeet ceremony wearing this stunning outfit. Along with her pictures, Swara wrote, Thank you @thesareesneakers for solving the age-old ‘par itney bhaari lehengey mein kaisey dance hoga?’ problem!! 💜 Peeps check the last pic for the ultimate desi shaadi sneaker! Loved it @prifreebee thank uuuuuu for saving me from falling flat on my face in the dances!! 🤗😬😂”

Swara’s spin on wedding fashion look is so impressive. Will you dare to try quirky sneakers with a lehenga? Let us know in the comments below.