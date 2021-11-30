Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who play the role of Virat and Pakhi have tied the knot on Tuesday, November 30 in Ujjain. Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai had found love in each other on the sets of their show. The duo had won the hearts of the audiences with their stellar performances. After that, they had surprised their fans by accepting their love for each other when love had blossomed between them. New pictures from the wedding ceremony are out and we are overwhelmed to see how bride Aishwarya chose her traditional outfits for the D-Day.Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma’s First Wedding Pics Out: The Newlywed Couple Looks Splendid as They Twin in Red-White

In the picture, the duo can be seen performing some rituals from their weddings. While Aishwarya slayed her traditional look in a red and white bandhani lehenga with gota work on dupatta and not to forget her red blouse that has a big swastik design on sleeves. Her prince charming wore a white dhoti and kurta along with a red doshala. Aishwarya completed her look with heavy jewellery. Neil wore a bandhani pagdi on his head. Also Read - Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Marriage: Pre-Wedding Video Shows Love Is In The Air | Watch

Check out the pictures from their wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Gupshup (@filmygupshups)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WASEEM MUSHTAQ✨ وسیم مشتاق (@iwasi_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖Neilwarya💖 (@neilwarya_fanclub)



We wish the couple a big congratulations