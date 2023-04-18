Home

Sweating? 5 Expert-Backed Tips to Prevent Excess Sweat in Summer

Your body sweats more due to the heat, dryness, humidity, and amount of sun exposure; this can even generate a terrible body odour.

Sweating? The summer season offers the chance to indulge in delicious ice cream, kulfi, and cool summer fruits. Running errands involves bringing the sweat-soaked shirt back, which may be an unpleasant and smelly experience. So are you sick of having huge sweat stains on your clothes in the summer? In order to regulate their excessive sweating, people with this issue must shower at least twice daily and constantly apply antiperspirant. Many people do not understand that even your dietary consumption also affects how much you sweat. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that you can choose some drinks and use a few suggestions to combat the increased sweating that we all experience throughout the summer.

5 TIPS TO SWEAT LESS IN THE SUMMER SEASON

Summer Drinks: It’s usually a good idea to drink more water in the summer to replace the water your body loses via sweat. You can sip on summer desi coolers like sattu, buttermilk, and jaljeera instead of always sticking to water. According to the dietitian, doing so will keep the body cool and prevent dehydration. Avoid Caffeine: We are all aware that getting up sometimes requires a cup of coffee. But it’s crucial to only eat a small amount of it at once. The dietitian is adamant that caffeine makes us sweat more on our palms, feet, and underarms by stimulating the adrenal glands. Ditch Spicy Food: You might consider making your curries less spicy and avoiding using additional green chillies. You sweat after eating spicy food because your body responds to heat in the same way it does to other types of heat. Use Antiperspirants Spray: Antiperspirants are designed to lessen sweat, therefore they can be an excellent choice to prevent humiliation from nasty sweat patches. Keep Calm: The sweat glands in your body are activated when you are apprehensive or stressed out, which causes your body to perspire more. To avoid excessive perspiration, it is advised to maintain a calm head.

