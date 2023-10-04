Home

Lifestyle

Sweet Poison: How Sugar Impacts Your Body & Mind

Sweet Poison: How Sugar Impacts Your Body & Mind

It's everywhere, and it tastes great, but did you know it can harm your body, skin, and hair? In this video, we'll break it down in simple terms, with easy-to-understand explanations and practical advice on how bad sugar is for the human body.

Side effects of sugar: It’s everywhere, and it tastes great, but did you know it can harm your body, skin, and hair? In this video, we’ll break it down in simple terms, with easy-to-understand explanations and practical advice on how bad sugar is for the human body.When you eat a lot of sugar, your blood sugar goes up and down, making your body work extra hard to balance it.Too much sugar can confuse your body’s insulin, which can lead to problems like diabetes.While it can make you gain weight, which isn’t good for your health.Sugar can make your skin age faster, causing wrinkles and saggy skin.If you’re dealing with acne, sugar can make it worse by causing more oil and inflammation on your skin. Sugar consumption may also lead to hyperpigmentation on the skin.Sugar isn’t a friend to your hair either,Too much sugar can mess with your hormones and even lead to hair loss. It can weaken your hair, making it more likely to break and look dull. All over sugar intake can make you bald.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES