Are you pregnant and looking for a perfect prenatal exercises? Opt for swimming. Yes, swimming during gestation can keep you and your child healthy. If you are scared about feeling heavy as you are already carrying certain kilos in your belly, you need to be relaxed. Swimming makes you feel lighter due to buoyancy of water. It also makes you feel carefree. Swimming can be a real treat for pregnant mothers. Here is how. Also Read - Friendship Goals: A Flock of Ducks Meet Daily For Swimming Together- Watch Video

Helps Easing up Pain

Body aches and pains are common during pregnancy. This happens due to the increasing weight of the baby and its pressure on your lower back. Sometimes, this pain can be debilitating. Swimming helps you ease up the discomfort. This low impact exercise can improve breathing and help you utilise oxygen more efficiently. Pregnant women are more susceptible to joint injury due to the greater curvature of spine and flexible joints. Swimming minimizes this risk and strain at the back. Also Read - With 17 Cases Of Coronavirus, Maharashtra Orders Closure of Theatres, Gyms & Swimming Pools in Six Cities

Prevents Overheating

Overheating is something that pregnant ladies commonly experience. When you are expecting a baby, your metabolism rate and blood flow increase. This leads to overheating. If you do a strenuous workout, heating leads to a dangerous level and can affect your fetus. In this case, swimming can be really helpful as it cools you down. Also Read - Here is How You Can Churn Out Benefits of Swimming Without Dipping In a Pool

Relieves Nausea

Nausea is common during pregnancy especially during the first trimester. Every day morning sickness can be debilitating. Swimming can provide relieve from this through change of pressure.This exercise keeps you physically and emotionally fit. Additionally, swimming can promote better sleep at night and make you feel less tired during the day.