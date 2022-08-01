Not seeing any results even after a killer cardio session at the gym? Then, you should switch to swimming as it helps in burning calories like crazy. Swimming not just helps you burn calories but also helps in improving flexibility, and releasing stress. It is a great way to cool down on a hot day.Also Read - Weight Loss Diet: 5 Natural Fat Burner Drinks to Help You Drop Those Extra Kilos
If you are not a fan of running, then switching to swimming is a great alternative to get your daily dose of cardio workout. It is an efficient way to lose weight as it uses all the muscles. Yes, it is a full-body workout. According to research by Swim England, 30 minutes of swimming is equivalent to 45 minutes on land. Also Read - Breastfeeding Tips For New Mothers: Top 8 Do's And Don'ts For Moms
How many calories can you burn while swimming?
You can burn up to 400 calories an hour while swimming. It is one of the best cardiovascular activities and it helps in strengthening the heart muscle itself. According to Women’s Health Magazine, swimming helps in efficiently pumping blood throughout the body. Also Read - Weight Loss: Does Ayurveda Helps in Loosing Those Extra Kilos? Here's What You Should know
Benefits of Swimming:
- Improves lungs and endurance: You must include swimming in your usual workout routine as it improves lungs and endurance.
- Good for your bones: Swimming improves bone mass. According to a study conducted on rats, bone mineral density improved in the group of rats with swimming and running stimulation as compared to the group with no exercise.
- Makes you younger: Swimming turns back the clock. As per research conducted by Indian University, biologically, regular swimmers are younger than their actual age. The low-impact exercise improves cardiovascular performance, muscle mass, cognitive functioning, and the central nervous system. It lowers cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
- Improves your sleep: Your whole body works when you swim and after this vigorous exercise you will have a good night’s sleep. Regular swimmers rarely report sleep issues like waking early or insomnia.
- Lowers risk of diseases: Swimming regulates blood sugar levels, reduces the number of bad cholesterol levels in the body and lowers blood pressure. Including swimming in your daily workout routine will lower the risk of diseases like stroke and diabetes.