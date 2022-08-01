Not seeing any results even after a killer cardio session at the gym? Then, you should switch to swimming as it helps in burning calories like crazy. Swimming not just helps you burn calories but also helps in improving flexibility, and releasing stress. It is a great way to cool down on a hot day.Also Read - Weight Loss Diet: 5 Natural Fat Burner Drinks to Help You Drop Those Extra Kilos

If you are not a fan of running, then switching to swimming is a great alternative to get your daily dose of cardio workout. It is an efficient way to lose weight as it uses all the muscles. Yes, it is a full-body workout. According to research by Swim England, 30 minutes of swimming is equivalent to 45 minutes on land.

How many calories can you burn while swimming?

You can burn up to 400 calories an hour while swimming. It is one of the best cardiovascular activities and it helps in strengthening the heart muscle itself. According to Women's Health Magazine, swimming helps in efficiently pumping blood throughout the body.

Benefits of Swimming: