While the world is still coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, another deadly infection called swine coronavirus is rearing its heads and it may cause a pandemic in the future. As per a new study, a strain of coronavirus which affects pigs and causes diarrhea is capable of spreading to humans and leading to grave negative impacts. Let’s know about this new virus in detail. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Who Will be The First to be Cured of Coronavirus in India? Know Here

What is Swine Coronavirus?

As per the researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC), this new strain is called swine acute diarrhea syndrome coronavirus (SADS-CoV) and it has emerged from bats. It was first discovered in 2016 and has infected herds of pigs throughout China. This virus is known to cause severe diarrhea and vomiting in young piglets and is deadly to them. SADS-CoV is an alphacoronavirus that causes gastrointestinal illness in swine. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: 63509 Fresh Cases, 730 Deaths in 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Climbs to Over 87% | Highlights

To know the potential threat of swine coronavirus on humans, scientists conducted lab tests and found that the virus efficiently replicates in the human liver, gut cells, and cells in the airway. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Miss Portugal vs Sweden

PTI quoted one of the scientists involved in the study, “Efficient growth in primary human lung and intestinal cells implicate SADS-CoV as a potential higher-risk emerging coronavirus pathogen that could negatively impact the global economy and human health.

PTI quoted the study author Ralph Baric saying, “While many investigators focus on the emergent potential of the beta coronaviruses like SARS and MERS, actually the alphacoronaviruses may prove equally prominent if not greater concerns to human health, given their potential to rapidly jump between species.”

Is Animal to Human Transmission of Swine Coronavirus Possible?

Though the SADS-CoV has not affected humans till now, it has the potential to do so. As per the new findings, unlike COVID-19, SADS-CoV primarily affects gut cells but can cause damage to both human lungs and intestinal cells. Notably, it has been found to have a high growth rate in the intestinal cells present in the human gut.

“SADS-CoV is derived from bat coronaviruses called HKU2, which is a heterogeneous group of viruses with a worldwide distribution. It is impossible to predict if this virus, or a closely related HKU2 bat strain, could emerge and infect human populations,” said Caitlin Edwards, another co-author of the study, as quoted by PTI.

But, a wide host range of SADS-CoV and its ability to replicate in human lungs and gut cells suggest that the virus demonstrates “potential risk for future emergence events in human and animal populations.”

Line of Treatment For Swine Coronavirus

As per the initial study results broad-spectrum antiviral remdesivir, which is currently being used to treat COVID-1 patients, has shown robust activity against SADS-CoV. This means it can be a potential treatment option if the SADS-CoV outbreak in humans ever takes place.