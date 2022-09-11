Last night’s OTTplay Awards 2022 drew the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The first-ever pan-India OTT awards ceremony honoured the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors, and filmmakers from across the country. Sara Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Hina Khan, Kartik Aryan and others graced the show with their presence last night. Taapsee Pannu also attended the event, and was all decked up in a glamorous sequined thigh-high slit gown. Scroll down to see her latest pictures and videos from the occasion.

Taapsee Pannu was seen adorning a shimmery sea-green thigh-high slit gown. The ensemble features heavily plunging neckline, strapless thigh-high slit, shimmering embellished sequins, long trail and figure-hugging silhouette to emphasize her slim frame. For glam picks, Taapsee choose subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and glowing skin. The diva didn’t go extra and just opted an elegant green diamond pearl necklace that matched with her outfit beautifully. To round off the look, stylish mess bun with loose strands was a cheery on the cake.

A LOOK AT TAAPSEE PANNU’S GLITTERY SEA-GREEN THIGH-HIGH SLIT GOWN:

Last night, Taapsee also won the best actress award in the popular category for Haseen Dillruba. The star posted her award winning moments on Instagram with joy and excitement on her face. Her family, fans and friends filled the comment section with lots of love and several heart emoticons. “You Deserve it, U looking stunning my fav❤️, Mubarak Ho Taapsee! Koi nahi aapsee!, users commented.

CHECK OUT THE POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

On professional front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen alongside superstar Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki. She was last seen in Film Doobara directed by Anurag Kashyap and a sports biopic of Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu.