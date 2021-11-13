Weight Loss: Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is back hitting the gym again. Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji recently shared her transformation picture and the entire internet is taken by surprise. Munmun went through a Reincarnation 30 program weight loss with Gaurav, a lifestyle and fitness expert. A weight loss regime can be achieved if you strictly follow a particular diet and regular exercise. Munmun too has followed the same mantra.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Achieves Another Milestone, Completes 3300 Episodes

Taking it to Instagram, Munmun shared her transformation post which had before and after photos. The pictures revealed how this program was a success to her. By following a particular diet along with regular exercise, she wrote that she could feel the changes in the body. She has now made it a point of hitting the gym regularly, even during a busy schedule. Also Read - 'Hey Maa, Mataji!' Taarak Mehta's Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani Looks Unrecognisable As She Holds Her Child In Viral Picture

She shared her weight loss journey with her fans. She said that she was not working out for four months and she got back to the habit of working out regularly again. “Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule,” says Munmun.

Weight loss regimes need dedication, hard work and motivation. Munmun says, “Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it.”