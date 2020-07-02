Jealousy is a feeling that comes when you feel or find yourself lesser than someone. It is a complex emotion that occurs due to insecurity. When your self-esteem is low or you are possessive of others, you go through jealousy. As far as workplace jealousy is concerned, it may arise in you when you find somebody more productive than you or if your colleague is getting appreciation from everyone. If your success is making your colleague feel jealous and he doesn’t miss a single chance to hamper your productivity or cause mental agonies, you need to deal with such person strategically. Losing your cool in this situation is normal but that’s will only work against you. If your colleague is showing unpleasant behaviour towards you and an unauthorised power over you, be calm. You do not need to shout or yell at him. Certain simple ways can help you deal with such toxic colleagues. Let’s know about those tactics. Also Read - Common Office Mistakes That Make You Unpopular at Workplace

Work Harder

Reacting to someone’s jealousy by yelling or being frustrated will only make the person happy. He wants to see you sad, lonely, and deteriorating in your performance. You have to do exactly the opposite. Make him feel worse by working hard. Do your job well and earn more appreciation. Try to be a dependable asset. Nothing can make your jealous colleague back off than this.

Ignore

When a person constantly bothers you, you feel like confronting him. But that won’t do any good. It will only make the other person feel good that you reacted. So, you should ignore such a person and do not indulge in any drama.

Document Your Efforts And Work

A jealous colleague will always look for a chance to make you look bad in front of your boss. For that, he may manipulate the truth or tell lies. So, you need to be ready for any questions that may come from your boss. Keep a record of your work done on weekdays and weekends, deadlines met, and extra work that you do. Do not let the other person prove you unprofessional.