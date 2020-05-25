Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office in Mumbai is not an ordinary place to work but a beautiful place for creative minds. After seeing the video of the actor’s office, we have only one thing to say that those dull cubical spaces are long gone. Kangana along with Shabnam Gupta of The Orange Lane accommodated all the creative needs of an artistic workforce. In a BTS video for her Elle Decor shoot, Kangana has shown how her office looks like. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut’s New Self-Written Poem on Love And Life Titled 'Aasmaan' Wins Hearts- Watch

While sharing the insights of the production office ‘Manikarnika Films’, Kangana Ranaut’s official Instagram account shared a BTS video to give a sneak peek into the Manikarnika actor’s office. “Elle Decor India – Cover April-May 2020 – Kangana Ranaut – BTS #Repost @elledecorindia. Wondering what we’ve been working on for our latest issue? Go behind the scenes with Kangana Ranaut”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Pictures From Her School Days in Chandigarh Prove She Always Looked Camera Ready to Become an Actor

"(@team_kangana_ranaut)—see how the Bollywood actor's crisp brief to Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors) of The Orange Lane (@theorangelane) led to the making of this dreamy workplace…"

