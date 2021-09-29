Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Rajasthan to celebrate the latter’s 39th birthday. The couple rang in his birthday at Sujan Jawai Camp at the Jawai Bandh. The luxurious resort is located at Jawai Bandh and is spectacularly set in a dramatic wilderness, the camp celebrates the great outdoors with panache.Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 2790 Animal Print Sweater From Her Latest Shoot is Bookmark-Worthy

According to the website's description, it is amongst spellbinding, billion-year-old granite rock formations, where leopards roam wild and free, coexisting comfortably with the charismatic communities. The website further states that the resort will be reopening from October 1, it seems that the resort made special arrangements for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

The lavish resort has tents and suites and one can experience the most thrilling, authentic, and unique ways to encounter the wilderness and wildlife and immerse in the local culture of the region. If you wish to spend a night at the resort's tended rock suite, then it will cost you a whopping Rs 91,000.

Step inside the property:

On his birthday, Alia dropped a mushy post for Ranbir as she confessed her love for him. Taking to Instagram, she shared an unseen romantic picture of her with Ranbir as they enjoy a romantic date by the lake. In the photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen sitting on a rocky platform as they share a romantic moment witnessing the sunset by the lake and hills. The duo can be seen facing their back towards the camera as Alia holds Ranbir’s hand and places her head on his shoulders.

She confessed her love in the caption and wrote, “happy birthday my life. (sic)” along with a heart emoticon.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to tie the knot this year, as revealed earlier by Lara Dutta. Talking to Times Now, she said, “I believe that they are getting married this year” when she was asked about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding plans.