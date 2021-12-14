Take a Virtual Tour of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Sea Facing 4 BHK House in Juhu| See Photos

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai and have moved into their new house in Juhu, Mumbai. The 4-BHK apartment is next to actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s house. The sea-facing house was under construction and going through work to be ready for the arrival of the newlyweds.Also Read - Newlyweds Katrina–Vicky Return to Mumbai Hand-in-Hand, Nayi Dulhan Wears Sindoor, Chooda And Flashes Sparkling Smile - See Pics

The new lavish sea facing house. A video of the property overlooking the beach surfaced on the internet a few days ago. The video features glass walls in between pillars. According to reports, the couple has rented the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal building in the month of July. Raj Mahal building is said to be a project of real estate developers Ashish Group.

The couple has rented the apartment for the next five years, as per the reports. Vicky and Katrina's house has a beautiful sea view, modern amenities, and all the comforts and luxuries. The apartment is more than 7000 sq ft and is on the 35th floor. The lovebirds have the rented apartment at Rs 8 lakh a month along with Rs 1.75 crore security deposit.

The house has a lavish living room, a dining area, a puja room, six washrooms, two servant rooms, and huge bedrooms.

The building has a swimming pool, a terrace and a patio. The building also has well-furnished gym.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.