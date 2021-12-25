2021 is about to end. Let’s take time and appreciate the new wedding fashion trends Bollywood actresses have set. Ditching the usual red lehenga, the Bollywood brides have proved that fashion and comfort can always go hand-in-hand. From choosing sustainable ensemble to veil, the 2021 year has seen it all. From the big fat Indian wedding to the intimate wedding scenes, the pandemic stricken world has borne witness. These Bollywood actresses did not shy from experimenting and bringing different fashion cues to the table.Also Read - Year-Ender 2021: From Kangana vs Diljit to Sidharth Shukla's Death, Bollywood News That Made Big Headlines in India

Here’s The List of Bridal Trends Celebs Introduced For The Year 2021

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is known for her amazing fashion sense. She married her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, on 14th December. For the wedding, she chose a lavish gold lehenga from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Ankita chose a round neck blouse with a high-waisted lehenga in timeless zari embroidery. Her ensemble is layered with a dori embroidery tonal drape. Ankita chose a long veil adorned with heavy embellishment and tassels on the border. For accessories, she chose a pair of statement earrings, choker, heavy necklace, matha patti, nath, set of kada bangles, and finger rings. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, Top Controversial Celebs of The Year

Yami Gautam

On 4th June, Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar. For the wedding, she chose a beautiful red traditional saree from her mother. The saree had detailed gold work done. She paired the saree with a floral motif blouse. That is not it. She also chose a dupatta of a similar shade which was gifted to her by her maternal grandmother. For accessories, Yami chose her traditional heirloom jewels. The set included a regal gold choker set, maangtika, kalire that was designed with cowries and coconut. She also chose a traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath, gifted by her grandmother.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor married her long-time beau Karan Boolani on 14th August. Rhea, known for her eloquent fashion choices, chose a white chanderi saree by Anamika Khanna. The ensemble had a tone thread work done. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse and wore it with a cape made in tones of ivory and gold. Rhea chose a statement veil which was made by using thousands of little pearls. For accessories, she chose her mother’s jewellery that had a statement neckpiece made of uncut diamonds, fragile mangalsutra, jhumkas and kadas.

Patralekha

On 15th November, Patralekha Paul and Rajkumar Rao got married. Patralekha chose a classic red Sabyasachi saree with a red dupatta as a veil. Her embroidered dupatta had Bengali words inscribed on the border and it read,” Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you).” For accessories, she chose a stone-studded matha patti, heavy choker, and earring set. Along with this, she also wore gold kadhas and kundan bangles.

Katrina Kaif

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married. For the wedding, she chose Sabyasachi’s red bridal handwoven silk lehenga. The ensemble is donned with fine tilla work and embroidered zardoszi borders in velvet. According to Sabyasachi, the lehenga was a homage to Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots. She chose a custom-trimmed veil embellished in handmade kiran and hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold as a veil. For accessories, she chose a heavy gold choker with uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls, jhumka, a dual matha patti, nath, and a custom-made Kaliras with dove messengers that Katrina chose.