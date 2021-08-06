If you scroll through actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram, you’ll know that she is one busy millennial. She often serves us with some noteworthy looks. Be it her airport look or a red carpet look, her wardrobe has a mix of everything. If you are seeking some fashion inspiration then you must know ways to get her clothes into your closet to save you from the eternal damage of being underdressed or overdressed. Tamannaah is a very meticulous and crafted artist. Right from Bollywood to Tollywood, Tamannaah has never failed to mesmerise with her charm.Also Read - Chak De India Fame Chitrashi AKA Komal Chautala On Indian Women's Hockey Team And More

We have hand-picked 5 looks of Tamannaah to see how she plays with her dressing sense. From being all glamorous and shimmery to comfortable and easy, Tamannaah is our guidebook! Also Read - Vaani Kapoor Channels Ethnic Vibes in Blush Pink Suit by Anita Dongre’s Worth Rs 1. 7 Lakh

Florals Can Be Sexy Too!

Designed by Rocky S and Vanda Fashion Agency, Tamannaah can be seen flaunting her perfect body in a bodycon fitted silver dress with matching silver stilettoes. The dress has a classic floral print with full sleeves, contouring her body. With a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, Tamannaah is definitely planning on increasing the hotness quotient. Also Read - Abhay Deol on Playing Father: Bollywood Casts Actors in Their 50s Opposite Girls in Their 20s

Not So Subtle Sizzling Party Gown

From a flowery print to a shimmery golden dress, without a second thought, looks like a ‘glazed donut’. With a studded bralette and a slight cut towards the right side of the gown, also note the small-sized stunning dupatta, is just as glamorous as any of Gatsby’s parties. She completed the look by keeping her hair open, pink eyeshadow and a blushed cheek. This shiny outfit was designed by Dolly J Studio

The Mandatory Pant Suit Which Should be in Your Closet

Time to break the flowery and shimmery dress and gown pattern, here comes a pantsuit material. Tamannaah can be seen wearing turquoise blue pants and a short blazer with a light green colour top on the inside. This look is very classy and comfortable. To finish this look, she has parted her hair in the middle and again, a signature Tamannaah makeup, minimal. This outfit has been designed by Mero Studio.

Let us go all bohemian now!

With the festive season approaching, you might wonder what is the best outfit you can wear and sit at home to make it look more festive, Tamannaah’s neo-phulkari is to your rescue! This is designed by Sukriti and Aakriti. She is wearing a beautiful purple sleeves Kurti and paired it up with striped palazzo pants and a dupatta. Very subtle and fine detailing of patterns. To finish the look, she has parted her hair in the middle and has left it open. She put on big jhumkas and minimalist make-up.

Informal yet Highly Formal Pantsuit

Here comes a classic pantsuit again but this time, it is a black and white checker box with a peach colour crop top with symbols on lips printed on the pant and the suit. Her suit and pants are white and black chequered whereas her crop is of pink colour. She is giving a massive goal of being professional and cool at the same time. As a fan of minimal make-up, Tamannaah can be seen wearing that with her hair open and parted in the middle with a heart clip on the left side of her hair. Major cool boss lady vibes.

On the whole, Tamannaah can ace not only parties but also on social gatherings and parties. It takes effort to be this courageous and gorgeous to try out different customs at different times. She is the epitome of perfection as she can rock both in dress or in a pant suit.

Currently, she is filming a movie F3: Fun and Frustration with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada. The movie is directed by Anil Ravi. Not only this, but she has also signed up for a romantic movie called Gurthunda Seethakalm with co-actor Satyadev. The movie will be directed by Nagasekhar. Adding another feather to the cap, she is also waiting for the release of her new Telegu movies called Seetimaarr and Maestro.