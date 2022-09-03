Tamannaah Bhatia Kerala Diaries: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is a style role model and her fashion diaries are proof. She can ace anything, from a mesmerising traditional look to a bossy western attire. The actor makes her fans swoon over her looks with her jaw-dropping pictures and she did it again! After her trip to Melbourne, Tamannaah shared a glimpse of her visit to Kerala in a beautiful ivory organza silk saree. Tamannaah Bhatia captioned her video, “Namaskaram from God’s own country,” along with the outfit, makeup artist and other details.Also Read - Karan Johar Hosts Welcome Bash For Swedish Entrepreneur Carl Pei, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others Attend - Watch Viral Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia chose the stunning ivory organza silk saree from the shelves of fashion designer Sawan Gandhi. Her saree was bordered with golden zari embellishments and decorated with golden motifs throughout. The actor paired the sari with an ornate golden sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and backless detailing.

WATCH TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S VIDEO FROM KERALA:

Tamannaah Bhatia completed her appearance with a golden bracelet and a pair of dramatic earrings. She tied her hair in a classic bun with white flowers (gajra) all around it. She looked stunning with natural makeup and a pale pink lipstick hue. We loved how she carried a tiny black bindi to finish off her appearance.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S SAREE’S PRICE DETAILS:

Like what Tamannaah Bhatia is wearing? You can have it too! As per the official website, the gorgeous saree is valued at Rs 78,000 (tax included). The blouse separately costs Rs 10,000.